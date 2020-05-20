All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

6957 Lena Avenue

6957 Lena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6957 Lena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wow ... Don’t listen when they say you can get it all! Yes You Can! 1600 SF! 4 Bed, 2 Bath, Remodeled with new Wood like floors, Gated Pool, 2 car garage, beautiful street, good schools and Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6957 Lena Avenue have any available units?
6957 Lena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6957 Lena Avenue have?
Some of 6957 Lena Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6957 Lena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6957 Lena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6957 Lena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6957 Lena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6957 Lena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6957 Lena Avenue offers parking.
Does 6957 Lena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6957 Lena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6957 Lena Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6957 Lena Avenue has a pool.
Does 6957 Lena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6957 Lena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6957 Lena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6957 Lena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
