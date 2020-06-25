All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
6946 LA TIJERA
6946 LA TIJERA

6946 South La Tijera Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6946 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT LOCATION ! Available Unit Is 6946 1/2 (Upstairs). Located Near The 405 FWY, LAX, Shopping, Restaurants, Westfield Mall, And Another New Shopping Area Currently Under Construction. Come See This Lovely, Upstairs Unit, With Sound Proof Windows, Hardwood Floors, New Stove, Newer Stainless Steel Frig And Your Own Private Laundry Inside The Unit !!! Living Room Is Spacious, Unit Gets Plenty Of Light! Updates To The Kitchen And Bath have Been Completed Over The Years. Comes With One Car Parking In The Rear Of The Bldg. This Small Bldg, Feels Very Warm And Homey. Come See It's Ready Now! ( Interior Pics Coming Later Today)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6946 LA TIJERA have any available units?
6946 LA TIJERA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6946 LA TIJERA have?
Some of 6946 LA TIJERA's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6946 LA TIJERA currently offering any rent specials?
6946 LA TIJERA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6946 LA TIJERA pet-friendly?
No, 6946 LA TIJERA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6946 LA TIJERA offer parking?
Yes, 6946 LA TIJERA offers parking.
Does 6946 LA TIJERA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6946 LA TIJERA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6946 LA TIJERA have a pool?
No, 6946 LA TIJERA does not have a pool.
Does 6946 LA TIJERA have accessible units?
No, 6946 LA TIJERA does not have accessible units.
Does 6946 LA TIJERA have units with dishwashers?
No, 6946 LA TIJERA does not have units with dishwashers.
