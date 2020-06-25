6946 LA TIJERA

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

GREAT LOCATION ! Available Unit Is 6946 1/2 (Upstairs). Located Near The 405 FWY, LAX, Shopping, Restaurants, Westfield Mall, And Another New Shopping Area Currently Under Construction. Come See This Lovely, Upstairs Unit, With Sound Proof Windows, Hardwood Floors, New Stove, Newer Stainless Steel Frig And Your Own Private Laundry Inside The Unit !!! Living Room Is Spacious, Unit Gets Plenty Of Light! Updates To The Kitchen And Bath have Been Completed Over The Years. Comes With One Car Parking In The Rear Of The Bldg. This Small Bldg, Feels Very Warm And Homey. Come See It's Ready Now! ( Interior Pics Coming Later Today)