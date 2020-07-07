All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue

6917 De Longpre Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6917 De Longpre Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled Modern 2nd Floor Apartment in the Heart of Hollywood. This cozy, bright and airy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has an open floor plan with hardwood floors and a lot of storage space. Enter the sun filled kitchen including a new stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave with plenty of cabinet space. Both bedrooms are spacious and with big closets. The unit also has it's own private deck and backyard which is perfect for outdoor dining or relaxing. Available now for move in. Located in close proximity to the Hollywood Farmers Market, Metro Subway Stop and everything else Hollywood has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue have any available units?
6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue have?
Some of 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue offer parking?
No, 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

