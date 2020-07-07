6917 DE LONGPRE Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled Modern 2nd Floor Apartment in the Heart of Hollywood. This cozy, bright and airy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has an open floor plan with hardwood floors and a lot of storage space. Enter the sun filled kitchen including a new stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave with plenty of cabinet space. Both bedrooms are spacious and with big closets. The unit also has it's own private deck and backyard which is perfect for outdoor dining or relaxing. Available now for move in. Located in close proximity to the Hollywood Farmers Market, Metro Subway Stop and everything else Hollywood has to offer.