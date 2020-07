Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently-remodeled home with built-in wet bar and beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.



THIS IS A DUPLEX HOME, WITH ANOTHER HOME ATTACHED TO IT, HOWEVER EACH HOME HAS A SEPARATE OUTDOOR SPACE.



This home has a private enclosed paved front patio space in front of the house. The backyard is for use only by the tenant living in the other home on the lot.