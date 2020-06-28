All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails

6844 Cahuenga Park Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6844 Cahuenga Park Trail, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
"GATED SPRAWLING SPANISH VILLA" Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, up a gated private drive, on a third of an acre, rests this 1920's rustic Spanish estate. Updated and remodeled, expansive indoor/outdoor entertaining and covered walkways with 270% views of the valley, canyons and Hollywood sign. New open kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Fire-lit living room w/ a dramatic arched ceiling opens to outdoor entertaining w/ a fully equipped chefs kitchen, 41inch Viking grill all built in to granite counter tops, fire-lit granite eat at bar, spa and outdoor shower. Covered walkways lead down to 8ft pool table and waterfall.A large Fire-lit master bedroom boasts vaulted ceiling, city and canyon views and master bath with spa tub, skylight and large walk-in shower. 3 additional bedrooms with garden and city views are offered on this level.The lower level has a large guest bedroom and full bath with private entry, over-sized 2 car garage add/ 5 car parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails have any available units?
6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails have?
Some of 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails currently offering any rent specials?
6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails pet-friendly?
No, 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails offer parking?
Yes, 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails offers parking.
Does 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails have a pool?
No, 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails does not have a pool.
Does 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails have accessible units?
No, 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails does not have accessible units.
Does 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails has units with dishwashers.
