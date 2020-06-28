6844 CAHUENGA PARK Trails

Amenities

"GATED SPRAWLING SPANISH VILLA" Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, up a gated private drive, on a third of an acre, rests this 1920's rustic Spanish estate. Updated and remodeled, expansive indoor/outdoor entertaining and covered walkways with 270% views of the valley, canyons and Hollywood sign. New open kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Fire-lit living room w/ a dramatic arched ceiling opens to outdoor entertaining w/ a fully equipped chefs kitchen, 41inch Viking grill all built in to granite counter tops, fire-lit granite eat at bar, spa and outdoor shower. Covered walkways lead down to 8ft pool table and waterfall.A large Fire-lit master bedroom boasts vaulted ceiling, city and canyon views and master bath with spa tub, skylight and large walk-in shower. 3 additional bedrooms with garden and city views are offered on this level.The lower level has a large guest bedroom and full bath with private entry, over-sized 2 car garage add/ 5 car parking.