Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:03 PM

6833 11TH Avenue

6833 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6833 11th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
WELCOME HOME!! SECTION 8 AVAILABLE!! I'm honored to present this immaculate 3BD./2BTH. lease with over 1,100 sq. ft. of living space! The moment you walk in you see the gigantic living room. It is ideal for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen is the perfect size for cooking and has beautiful laminate floors. Every bedroom is spacious and is separated by a long hall way. This ensures privacy in each room & quietness when there are guests in the living room. Asking monthly lease is below market rent. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6833 11TH Avenue have any available units?
6833 11TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6833 11TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6833 11TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6833 11TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6833 11TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6833 11TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 6833 11TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6833 11TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6833 11TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6833 11TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 6833 11TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6833 11TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6833 11TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6833 11TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6833 11TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6833 11TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6833 11TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
