Amenities

fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities

Quintessential Rustic Canyon home designed by renowned architect Ray Kappe.~ Experience the delightful creek & forest scenery through the home's walls of glass and enjoy the light filled rooms throughout the day. The home is wonderful for entertaining in it's open spaces - equipped with ~a gourmet kitchen formerly used by Jean Brady for her legendary cooking classes.