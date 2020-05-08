All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
677 West 15th Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

677 West 15th Street

677 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

677 West 15th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Comfortable, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental in the very walkable and bikeable Central San Pedro neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The property is close to and from Downtown Lomita. It comes with a detached garage.

The snug and bright unit is furnished with polished hardwood flooring and big double pane/storm windows. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, and a stove. A vanity sink, drawers, and a shower/tub combo equipped its bathroom. A dryer is also included along with gas heating. No pets allowed. Smoking is prohibited as well.

The tenant is responsible for water, sewage, electricity, trash, cable, Internet, and gas.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 88
Bike Score: 84

Nearby parks: Alma Park, 22nd Street Park, and San Pedro Plaza Park.

Bus lines:
SP San Pedro - 0.0 mile
205 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
550 Metro Express Line - 0.2 mile
910/950 Metro Silver Line (910/950) - 0.2 mile
246 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 677 West 15th Street have any available units?
677 West 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 677 West 15th Street have?
Some of 677 West 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 677 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
677 West 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 677 West 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 677 West 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 677 West 15th Street offers parking.
Does 677 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 677 West 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 677 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 677 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 677 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 677 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 677 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

