677 West 15th Street

Comfortable, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental in the very walkable and bikeable Central San Pedro neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The property is close to and from Downtown Lomita. It comes with a detached garage.



The snug and bright unit is furnished with polished hardwood flooring and big double pane/storm windows. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, and a stove. A vanity sink, drawers, and a shower/tub combo equipped its bathroom. A dryer is also included along with gas heating. No pets allowed. Smoking is prohibited as well.



The tenant is responsible for water, sewage, electricity, trash, cable, Internet, and gas.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 88

Bike Score: 84



Nearby parks: Alma Park, 22nd Street Park, and San Pedro Plaza Park.



Bus lines:

SP San Pedro - 0.0 mile

205 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

550 Metro Express Line - 0.2 mile

910/950 Metro Silver Line (910/950) - 0.2 mile

246 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



