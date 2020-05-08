677 West 15th Street

Amenities
Comfortable, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental in the very walkable and bikeable Central San Pedro neighborhood in Los Angeles.
The property is close to and from Downtown Lomita. It comes with a detached garage.
The snug and bright unit is furnished with polished hardwood flooring and big double pane/storm windows. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, and a stove. A vanity sink, drawers, and a shower/tub combo equipped its bathroom. A dryer is also included along with gas heating. No pets allowed. Smoking is prohibited as well.
The tenant is responsible for water, sewage, electricity, trash, cable, Internet, and gas.
Walk Score: 88
Bike Score: 84
Nearby parks: Alma Park, 22nd Street Park, and San Pedro Plaza Park.
Bus lines:
SP San Pedro - 0.0 mile
205 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
550 Metro Express Line - 0.2 mile
910/950 Metro Silver Line (910/950) - 0.2 mile
246 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
No Pets Allowed
