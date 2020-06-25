6740 COLGATE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Turn-Key, Charming & Completely Remodeled Spanish style duplex unit on one of the most desirable streets in the Beverly Grove area! 2 bedrooms with an additional large den/bedroom that has its own kitchenette & bathroom which can be used as a library, rec. room, bar or a bedroom. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, & new counter tops. Includes private outdoor courtyards w artificial turf, living rooms w fireplaces, hardwood floors & laundry. Located across the way from the Beverly Center, the SLS Hotel, bordering Beverly Hills, near The Grove & all of the local shops & restaurants.