All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6735 Morella Avenue 1/2
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

6735 Morella Avenue 1/2

6735 Morella Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6735 Morella Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand New Construction for Lease! Welcome home to a gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family house! This property has all the modern finishes you need--and more! The open floor plan welcomes you into the kitchen, which features beautiful, sparkling quartz countertops, all new stainless steel gas appliances (range, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, freezer), Designer cabinetry, and pantry. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, with custom ceramic tiling, dual vanity, and bathtub. All bedrooms feature custom blinds and huge closets with sliding mirrored doors. All this has been designed with beautiful, high-quality, waterproof, grey flooring with a hardwood-look finish.
The 9 ft-high ceiling beautifully showcases the recessed LED lighting all throughout the house. Additionally, a whole house fan conveniently reduces your A/C and energy bill! Finally, enjoy year-round outdoor leisure in the enclosed, private patio! Easy access to 170 and 101 freeways, Red/Orange Metro lines, and minutes from the famed NoHo Arts District's shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Washer/Dryer included. 2-car dedicated on-site parking.
This house is part of a 4-property development. Each house is a private, 3+2 house with separate, private entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6735 Morella Avenue 1/2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College