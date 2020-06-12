6707 Cleon Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

The perfect North Hollywood lease! This beautiful front unit features a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with 800sqft of living space. The front yard (private for you) has a clean landscaped exterior with a porch and a 2-car parking spot. The interior features nice smooth flooring with thick baseboard moldings, plantation shutters, along with ceiling fan/light fixtures and a beamed ceiling in the living room. The bright and charming kitchen offers a good-sized space with a dining area, sleek countertops and plenty of cabinet space. The kitchen also has a door that leads you outside to the covered side patio, perfect for adding outdoor seating. The bathroom is well lit with tile flooring and the bedroom is spacious, has lots of closet/storage room and is well-lit with natural sunlight. Centrally located near popular dining, target, CVS, Schools, the Burbank Airport, Fry's Electronics and so much more!