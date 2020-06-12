All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

6707 Cleon Avenue

6707 N Cleon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6707 N Cleon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
The perfect North Hollywood lease! This beautiful front unit features a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with 800sqft of living space. The front yard (private for you) has a clean landscaped exterior with a porch and a 2-car parking spot. The interior features nice smooth flooring with thick baseboard moldings, plantation shutters, along with ceiling fan/light fixtures and a beamed ceiling in the living room. The bright and charming kitchen offers a good-sized space with a dining area, sleek countertops and plenty of cabinet space. The kitchen also has a door that leads you outside to the covered side patio, perfect for adding outdoor seating. The bathroom is well lit with tile flooring and the bedroom is spacious, has lots of closet/storage room and is well-lit with natural sunlight. Centrally located near popular dining, target, CVS, Schools, the Burbank Airport, Fry's Electronics and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Cleon Avenue have any available units?
6707 Cleon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6707 Cleon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Cleon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Cleon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Cleon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6707 Cleon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6707 Cleon Avenue offers parking.
Does 6707 Cleon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Cleon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Cleon Avenue have a pool?
No, 6707 Cleon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Cleon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6707 Cleon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Cleon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6707 Cleon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6707 Cleon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6707 Cleon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

