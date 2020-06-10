All apartments in Los Angeles
6704 Chimineas Avenue
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6704 Chimineas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pretty, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental on the peaceful and very walkable Reseda neighborhood in Reseda, CA.

The cozy and spacious interior features polished hardwood flooring and a big masters bedroom. Its lovely kitchen is already equipped with shiny granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central air conditioning and electric heating. The exterior has an owner-maintained yard. And, it comes with on-street and driveway parking.

This is also a pet-friendly home but only cats or small dogs (under 50 lbs.) are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though.

Renter will be responsible for electricity ((LADWP), water (LADWP), gas (Socal Gas), trash, and sewage whereas the landlord will handle the landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 77

Nearby parks: Reseda Park and Recreation Center, Reseda Park, Jesse Owens Park, and West Valley Park.

Bus lines:
165 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
164 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile
744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5776531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6704 Chimineas Avenue have any available units?
6704 Chimineas Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6704 Chimineas Avenue have?
Some of 6704 Chimineas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6704 Chimineas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6704 Chimineas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 Chimineas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6704 Chimineas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6704 Chimineas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6704 Chimineas Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6704 Chimineas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6704 Chimineas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 Chimineas Avenue have a pool?
No, 6704 Chimineas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6704 Chimineas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6704 Chimineas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 Chimineas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6704 Chimineas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
