6704 Chimineas Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Pretty, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental on the peaceful and very walkable Reseda neighborhood in Reseda, CA.



The cozy and spacious interior features polished hardwood flooring and a big masters bedroom. Its lovely kitchen is already equipped with shiny granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central air conditioning and electric heating. The exterior has an owner-maintained yard. And, it comes with on-street and driveway parking.



This is also a pet-friendly home but only cats or small dogs (under 50 lbs.) are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though.



Renter will be responsible for electricity ((LADWP), water (LADWP), gas (Socal Gas), trash, and sewage whereas the landlord will handle the landscaping.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 77



Nearby parks: Reseda Park and Recreation Center, Reseda Park, Jesse Owens Park, and West Valley Park.



Bus lines:

165 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

164 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 mile



(RLNE5776531)