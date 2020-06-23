All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6666 87TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6666 87TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6666 87TH Street

6666 West 87th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6666 West 87th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous home with elegant curb appeal, beautifully landscaped front and back yards. Just a hint of what you will find inside this recently updated home. No detail has been overlooked by the owner who used the highest quality finishes to create a timeless & enduring atmosphere w/an indoor/outdoor flow throughout the property. Living room w/wood/burning fireplace, custom kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, & quartz countertops, opens to a family room & outdoor deck, perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom complete w/en-suite bathroom, sliding glass doors open to private yard. Hall bathroom complete with soaking tub, separate shower, wainscoting, & Carrara marble countertops. Amenities include hardwood floors, recessed lighting, separate laundry room w/side by side washer/dryer, tankless water heater, dual paned windows, central heat & air. Detached 2-car garage completely redone w/cable, & flat screen TV, can be used as a private office, bonus room, or simply as a 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6666 87TH Street have any available units?
6666 87TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6666 87TH Street have?
Some of 6666 87TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6666 87TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6666 87TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6666 87TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6666 87TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6666 87TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6666 87TH Street offers parking.
Does 6666 87TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6666 87TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6666 87TH Street have a pool?
No, 6666 87TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6666 87TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6666 87TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6666 87TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6666 87TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College