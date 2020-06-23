6666 87TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous home with elegant curb appeal, beautifully landscaped front and back yards. Just a hint of what you will find inside this recently updated home. No detail has been overlooked by the owner who used the highest quality finishes to create a timeless & enduring atmosphere w/an indoor/outdoor flow throughout the property. Living room w/wood/burning fireplace, custom kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, & quartz countertops, opens to a family room & outdoor deck, perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom complete w/en-suite bathroom, sliding glass doors open to private yard. Hall bathroom complete with soaking tub, separate shower, wainscoting, & Carrara marble countertops. Amenities include hardwood floors, recessed lighting, separate laundry room w/side by side washer/dryer, tankless water heater, dual paned windows, central heat & air. Detached 2-car garage completely redone w/cable, & flat screen TV, can be used as a private office, bonus room, or simply as a 2-car garage.