6615 Leland Way

** BRAND NEW APARTMENTS IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD**



FOUR brand new, never-been-lived-in units available in Hollywood -Located right off of Sunset, between Highland and Vine, this fourplex is in the middle of countless destinations that Hollywood is famous for! Take a quick walk to the Arclight Theater, Amoeba Music, Hollywood& Highland shopping center, restaurants, nightclubs, bars... the list goes on!



The HIGHEST WALK SCORE you've ever seen! 96



You couldn't possibly find a more exceptional location!



These private, hip, contemporary style apartments truly are a home of your own, each with their own front door (no more big apartment hallways/garages) and 2 private parking spaces.



Nearby numerous entertainment centers including Siren Studios, Jim Henson Studios, Hollywood Casting and Film, The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Paramount Studios, Raleigh Studios, Sunset Bronson Studios, Sunset Gower Studios, Netflix, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Los Angeles Film School, the Pantages Theatre, The Hollywood Palladium, The Fonda Theatre, among many others.



We have two 4 bedrooms units, one 3 bedrooms, and one 2 bedrooms available! Each is brand new, with all new stainless steel appliances + private, in-unit washer/dryers. Modern kitchens with large sinks, white kitchen countertops, and tons of cabinet space. Hardwood floors. High ceilings. Central air and heat. Lots of closet space. **ONE UNIT HAS A BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE BACK YARD (WILL BE FIRST TO GO, APPLY ASAP)**