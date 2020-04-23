All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

6615 Leland Way

6615 Leland Way · (609) 513-2646
Location

6615 Leland Way, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1881 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
** BRAND NEW APARTMENTS IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD**

FOUR brand new, never-been-lived-in units available in Hollywood -Located right off of Sunset, between Highland and Vine, this fourplex is in the middle of countless destinations that Hollywood is famous for! Take a quick walk to the Arclight Theater, Amoeba Music, Hollywood& Highland shopping center, restaurants, nightclubs, bars... the list goes on!

The HIGHEST WALK SCORE you've ever seen! 96

You couldn't possibly find a more exceptional location!

These private, hip, contemporary style apartments truly are a home of your own, each with their own front door (no more big apartment hallways/garages) and 2 private parking spaces.

Nearby numerous entertainment centers including Siren Studios, Jim Henson Studios, Hollywood Casting and Film, The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Paramount Studios, Raleigh Studios, Sunset Bronson Studios, Sunset Gower Studios, Netflix, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Los Angeles Film School, the Pantages Theatre, The Hollywood Palladium, The Fonda Theatre, among many others.

We have two 4 bedrooms units, one 3 bedrooms, and one 2 bedrooms available! Each is brand new, with all new stainless steel appliances + private, in-unit washer/dryers. Modern kitchens with large sinks, white kitchen countertops, and tons of cabinet space. Hardwood floors. High ceilings. Central air and heat. Lots of closet space. **ONE UNIT HAS A BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE BACK YARD (WILL BE FIRST TO GO, APPLY ASAP)**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6615 Leland Way have any available units?
6615 Leland Way has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6615 Leland Way have?
Some of 6615 Leland Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6615 Leland Way currently offering any rent specials?
6615 Leland Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 Leland Way pet-friendly?
No, 6615 Leland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6615 Leland Way offer parking?
Yes, 6615 Leland Way does offer parking.
Does 6615 Leland Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6615 Leland Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 Leland Way have a pool?
No, 6615 Leland Way does not have a pool.
Does 6615 Leland Way have accessible units?
No, 6615 Leland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 Leland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6615 Leland Way has units with dishwashers.
