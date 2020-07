Amenities

nicely updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs unit is available for a maximum of 2 residents and features: freshly painted , new carpet in living room, tile floor in the bedroom ,stove,microwave,refrigerator, new tile shower in the bathroom, great central location, 1 parking space, laundry room on site, month to month, section 8, no pets, Rent $1295.00 Deposit $1200.00.No sec 8 owner pays trash and water resident pay all other utilities.