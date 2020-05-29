All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:07 PM

6601 Woodley Avenue

6601 Woodley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6601 Woodley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, three level well maintained condominium with in unit laundry. Private rooftop patio, wired for surround sound, alarm and Ring ready. Two secure/gated garage parking spaces, security building, new floors, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer, tv in master bedroom, all included w/out warranty. Master has two closets, dual sink vanity in master, Central heat and Air, Electric fireplace, recessed lighting, Private rooftop Patio with Mountain Views. Ten Unit complex conveniently located near 405/101 freeway. Located near Lake Balboa, Japanese Gardens, Golf Course. Partially furnished. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 Woodley Avenue have any available units?
6601 Woodley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 Woodley Avenue have?
Some of 6601 Woodley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 Woodley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6601 Woodley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 Woodley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6601 Woodley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6601 Woodley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6601 Woodley Avenue offers parking.
Does 6601 Woodley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6601 Woodley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 Woodley Avenue have a pool?
No, 6601 Woodley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6601 Woodley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6601 Woodley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 Woodley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 Woodley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

