6601 Woodley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, three level well maintained condominium with in unit laundry. Private rooftop patio, wired for surround sound, alarm and Ring ready. Two secure/gated garage parking spaces, security building, new floors, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer, tv in master bedroom, all included w/out warranty. Master has two closets, dual sink vanity in master, Central heat and Air, Electric fireplace, recessed lighting, Private rooftop Patio with Mountain Views. Ten Unit complex conveniently located near 405/101 freeway. Located near Lake Balboa, Japanese Gardens, Golf Course. Partially furnished. No Pets.