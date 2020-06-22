All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 660 ROSE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
660 ROSE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

660 ROSE Avenue

660 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

660 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great live/work space in prime location on Rose Avenue, created by renown architect Michael Folonis. Bright, open floor plan with high ceilings, polished concrete floors & a wall of glass offering fab city & mountain views. A sun-filled kitchen features stainless appliances, breakfast bar & picture windows.. Upstairs is a spacious bedroom suite with beautiful maple wood floors as well as a flexible office/art space. Completing the picture is a large private roof deck with views for miles. If you're looking for a unique opportunity to live, work & play in one of the most exciting locations in Venice, you're in the right place! Unbeatable location is moments away from awesome restaurants, coffeehouses, Whole Foods, Abbot Kinney & Venice Beach. Gated and secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 ROSE Avenue have any available units?
660 ROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 ROSE Avenue have?
Some of 660 ROSE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 ROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
660 ROSE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 ROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 660 ROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 660 ROSE Avenue offer parking?
No, 660 ROSE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 660 ROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 ROSE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 ROSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 660 ROSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 660 ROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 660 ROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 660 ROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 ROSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College