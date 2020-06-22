660 ROSE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Great live/work space in prime location on Rose Avenue, created by renown architect Michael Folonis. Bright, open floor plan with high ceilings, polished concrete floors & a wall of glass offering fab city & mountain views. A sun-filled kitchen features stainless appliances, breakfast bar & picture windows.. Upstairs is a spacious bedroom suite with beautiful maple wood floors as well as a flexible office/art space. Completing the picture is a large private roof deck with views for miles. If you're looking for a unique opportunity to live, work & play in one of the most exciting locations in Venice, you're in the right place! Unbeatable location is moments away from awesome restaurants, coffeehouses, Whole Foods, Abbot Kinney & Venice Beach. Gated and secure.