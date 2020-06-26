Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6556 Babcock Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6556 Babcock Avenue
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6556 Babcock Avenue
6556 Babcock Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6556 Babcock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully remodeled corner home in desirable Valley Glen neighborhood. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Large 3 car detached garage.
Back yard with built in barbecue.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6556 Babcock Avenue have any available units?
6556 Babcock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6556 Babcock Avenue have?
Some of 6556 Babcock Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6556 Babcock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6556 Babcock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6556 Babcock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6556 Babcock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6556 Babcock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6556 Babcock Avenue offers parking.
Does 6556 Babcock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6556 Babcock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6556 Babcock Avenue have a pool?
No, 6556 Babcock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6556 Babcock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6556 Babcock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6556 Babcock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6556 Babcock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College