All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6556 Babcock Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6556 Babcock Avenue
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

6556 Babcock Avenue

6556 Babcock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6556 Babcock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully remodeled corner home in desirable Valley Glen neighborhood. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Large 3 car detached garage.
Back yard with built in barbecue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6556 Babcock Avenue have any available units?
6556 Babcock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6556 Babcock Avenue have?
Some of 6556 Babcock Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6556 Babcock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6556 Babcock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6556 Babcock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6556 Babcock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6556 Babcock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6556 Babcock Avenue offers parking.
Does 6556 Babcock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6556 Babcock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6556 Babcock Avenue have a pool?
No, 6556 Babcock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6556 Babcock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6556 Babcock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6556 Babcock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6556 Babcock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College