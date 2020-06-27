All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

654 N Gramercy Place

654 North Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
Location

654 North Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Like New, Designer Done Rarely Does A Rental With Such Care And Quality Ever Hit The Market. Super Quiet Location- End Unit Located Behind The Gate & Away From The Street. This Single Family Home Was Made For Entertaining With Huge Rooftop Deck (Approx. 500 Sq Ft) With Views Of The Hollywood Sign & Griffith Observatory. Upgrades To Flooring, Paint, High End Window Coverings And More! Bright Unit With A Large Great Room- Kitchen With Island, 3 Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms . Smart Home, Recessed Lighting, And Tankless Water Heater. Master Suite With Walk-In Closet And Beautifully Remodeled Walk-In Shower With Porcelanosa Tile. The 2nd Bedroom Has It's Own Private En-Suite Bath And 2 Closets, Great Natural Light. Direct Access 2 Car Garage Is. Close To Paramount, Hancock Park, Hollywood, Korea Town & Beverly Hills,And Other Entertainment Industry Hot Spots, Easy Access To The 101 Fwy, Minutes From Larchmont Village. Tons Of Guest Parking, Dog Park.
This Is The DREAM House That Has Everything You Ever Wanted, Welcome HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 N Gramercy Place have any available units?
654 N Gramercy Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 N Gramercy Place have?
Some of 654 N Gramercy Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 N Gramercy Place currently offering any rent specials?
654 N Gramercy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 N Gramercy Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 N Gramercy Place is pet friendly.
Does 654 N Gramercy Place offer parking?
Yes, 654 N Gramercy Place offers parking.
Does 654 N Gramercy Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 N Gramercy Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 N Gramercy Place have a pool?
No, 654 N Gramercy Place does not have a pool.
Does 654 N Gramercy Place have accessible units?
No, 654 N Gramercy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 654 N Gramercy Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 654 N Gramercy Place has units with dishwashers.
