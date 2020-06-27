654 N Gramercy Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Like New, Designer Done Rarely Does A Rental With Such Care And Quality Ever Hit The Market. Super Quiet Location- End Unit Located Behind The Gate & Away From The Street. This Single Family Home Was Made For Entertaining With Huge Rooftop Deck (Approx. 500 Sq Ft) With Views Of The Hollywood Sign & Griffith Observatory. Upgrades To Flooring, Paint, High End Window Coverings And More! Bright Unit With A Large Great Room- Kitchen With Island, 3 Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms . Smart Home, Recessed Lighting, And Tankless Water Heater. Master Suite With Walk-In Closet And Beautifully Remodeled Walk-In Shower With Porcelanosa Tile. The 2nd Bedroom Has It's Own Private En-Suite Bath And 2 Closets, Great Natural Light. Direct Access 2 Car Garage Is. Close To Paramount, Hancock Park, Hollywood, Korea Town & Beverly Hills,And Other Entertainment Industry Hot Spots, Easy Access To The 101 Fwy, Minutes From Larchmont Village. Tons Of Guest Parking, Dog Park.

This Is The DREAM House That Has Everything You Ever Wanted, Welcome HOME.