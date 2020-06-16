6538 W Olympic Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated range refrigerator

Architectural details of French heritage take you back in time to culture and decor at another level. This wonderful community with romantic country yard located in Beverly Hills adjacent area, around the corner of Beverly Center, Cedars, minutes to Hollywood and downtown. Extra large top floor unit has high ceilings and lots of natural light. Modern word amenities offer updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, counter tops and fixtures,hardwood floors and central hearing. Dining room used as a bedroom. The unit comes with refrigerator and stove. There are lots of closet and storage space. Pictures of another similar unit. Easy qualification. Call today for a showing!