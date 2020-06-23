All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6525 South Victoria Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6525 South Victoria Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6525 South Victoria Avenue

6525 South Victoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6525 South Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
parking
Our unit features the following:

-Upstairs unit
-New carpet in the living room and bedroom
-Stove included
-Fresh paint
-New blinds
-One parking space is included
-Water and trash paid for
-Close to 110 FWY
-Close to lots of restaurants
-LA City Housing voucher is accepted for a one bedroom

To view the unit please call Carina at 310-753-5024

**Professionally Managed by RTI Properties,Inc**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6525 South Victoria Avenue have any available units?
6525 South Victoria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6525 South Victoria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6525 South Victoria Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6525 South Victoria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6525 South Victoria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6525 South Victoria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6525 South Victoria Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6525 South Victoria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6525 South Victoria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6525 South Victoria Avenue have a pool?
No, 6525 South Victoria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6525 South Victoria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6525 South Victoria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6525 South Victoria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6525 South Victoria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6525 South Victoria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6525 South Victoria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College