6525 South Victoria Avenue

Amenities
Our unit features the following:
-Upstairs unit
-New carpet in the living room and bedroom
-Stove included
-Fresh paint
-New blinds
-One parking space is included
-Water and trash paid for
-Close to 110 FWY
-Close to lots of restaurants
-LA City Housing voucher is accepted for a one bedroom
To view the unit please call Carina at 310-753-5024
**Professionally Managed by RTI Properties,Inc**
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.