6525 South Victoria Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet range Property Amenities parking

Our unit features the following:



-Upstairs unit

-New carpet in the living room and bedroom

-Stove included

-Fresh paint

-New blinds

-One parking space is included

-Water and trash paid for

-Close to 110 FWY

-Close to lots of restaurants

-LA City Housing voucher is accepted for a one bedroom



To view the unit please call Carina at 310-753-5024



**Professionally Managed by RTI Properties,Inc**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.