Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

6521 La Mirada Ave

6521 W La Mirada Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6521 W La Mirada Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FULLY FURNISHED! MOVE-IN READY! Beautiful modern single family home in the heart of Hollywood! 2 bedroom plus office/den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, 3 full baths. Energy efficient home built in 2012 which features home automation, remote controlled window shades, solar panels, and an energy efficient AC/Heating system with NEST thermostat. This smart home comes furnished. Furnished rooftop deck of 277 SF that provides beautiful views of the city, the Hollywood Sign, and Downtown LA. The living room is magnificent and offers a large gourmet kitchen open to the dining room and family room, which is perfect for entertaining! The family room also offers a cozy fireplace. This home has it's own 2 car attached garage. Excellent brand new multi million dollar community.

5 minute walk to Sunset Blvd., Hollywood Blvd, and all of Hollywood's most infamous attractions. Never have to fight for street parking again. Enjoy Hollywood's nightlife at ease.

Looking for a responsible renter for minimum 12 month or long term commitment. Please email or call/text if interested.

(RLNE2108092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6521 La Mirada Ave have any available units?
6521 La Mirada Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6521 La Mirada Ave have?
Some of 6521 La Mirada Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6521 La Mirada Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6521 La Mirada Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6521 La Mirada Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6521 La Mirada Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6521 La Mirada Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6521 La Mirada Ave offers parking.
Does 6521 La Mirada Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6521 La Mirada Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6521 La Mirada Ave have a pool?
No, 6521 La Mirada Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6521 La Mirada Ave have accessible units?
No, 6521 La Mirada Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6521 La Mirada Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6521 La Mirada Ave has units with dishwashers.
