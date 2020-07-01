All apartments in Los Angeles
651 S Avenue 61

Location

651 S Avenue 61, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
In the luxurious Oak Hills Estates designed for comfort and entertaining, this two-story residence has been newly remodeled and is ready for YOU! Built in 2004, this house sits on 7700 sqft lot with city and rolling hills views and offers just under 3000 sqft of living space. With a bright and open floor plan you have 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths upstairs and an additional room with half a bath conveniently located downstairs. The modern kitchen offers ample cabinet space, quartz counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances and center preparation island. Kitchen opens to a spacious family room with a gorgeous fireplace where one can enjoy and relax after a days end. The house also has fully paid off Solar Panels! Recent upgrades include new kitchen quartz countertops, new vanity countertops, newly painted, new floors throughout, new appliances, new LED light fixtures throughout the home, new water heater and so much more! Stop by, fall in love and make it YOURS today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 S Avenue 61 have any available units?
651 S Avenue 61 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 651 S Avenue 61 currently offering any rent specials?
651 S Avenue 61 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 S Avenue 61 pet-friendly?
No, 651 S Avenue 61 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 651 S Avenue 61 offer parking?
No, 651 S Avenue 61 does not offer parking.
Does 651 S Avenue 61 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 S Avenue 61 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 S Avenue 61 have a pool?
No, 651 S Avenue 61 does not have a pool.
Does 651 S Avenue 61 have accessible units?
No, 651 S Avenue 61 does not have accessible units.
Does 651 S Avenue 61 have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 S Avenue 61 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 651 S Avenue 61 have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 S Avenue 61 does not have units with air conditioning.

