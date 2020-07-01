651 S Avenue 61

Amenities

In the luxurious Oak Hills Estates designed for comfort and entertaining, this two-story residence has been newly remodeled and is ready for YOU! Built in 2004, this house sits on 7700 sqft lot with city and rolling hills views and offers just under 3000 sqft of living space. With a bright and open floor plan you have 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths upstairs and an additional room with half a bath conveniently located downstairs. The modern kitchen offers ample cabinet space, quartz counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances and center preparation island. Kitchen opens to a spacious family room with a gorgeous fireplace where one can enjoy and relax after a days end. The house also has fully paid off Solar Panels! Recent upgrades include new kitchen quartz countertops, new vanity countertops, newly painted, new floors throughout, new appliances, new LED light fixtures throughout the home, new water heater and so much more! Stop by, fall in love and make it YOURS today!