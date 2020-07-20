651 Angelus Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful apartment on Abbot Kinney in the heart of Venice with parking and outdoor space - Location, Location Location!!!

Perfectly located right in the heart of happening Venice just half a block from the fabulous shopping and restaurant mile Abbot Kinney and just a short stroll to the beach, this beautiful 1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment creates a sleek space from which to enjoy everything Venice has to offer.



Freshly remodeled with original hardwood floors throughout, new paint throughout, window treatments, and bathroom vanity.

Open-layout kitchen features stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven.



Located on a quiet oneway street the building has gated entry, laundry facilities and on-site garage parking (one spot per unit).



The cozy backyard with and the personal patio are yours to relax and enjoy the outdoors. And the best is yet to come: ALL utilities are included (water, sewer, trash, gas, electric).

Grab your phone and schedule an appointment! This won't last long!!



(RLNE3882225)