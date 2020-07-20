All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

651 Angelus Place

651 Angelus Pl · No Longer Available
Location

651 Angelus Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful apartment on Abbot Kinney in the heart of Venice with parking and outdoor space - Location, Location Location!!!
Perfectly located right in the heart of happening Venice just half a block from the fabulous shopping and restaurant mile Abbot Kinney and just a short stroll to the beach, this beautiful 1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment creates a sleek space from which to enjoy everything Venice has to offer.

Freshly remodeled with original hardwood floors throughout, new paint throughout, window treatments, and bathroom vanity.
Open-layout kitchen features stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven.

Located on a quiet oneway street the building has gated entry, laundry facilities and on-site garage parking (one spot per unit).

The cozy backyard with and the personal patio are yours to relax and enjoy the outdoors. And the best is yet to come: ALL utilities are included (water, sewer, trash, gas, electric).
Grab your phone and schedule an appointment! This won't last long!!

(RLNE3882225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Angelus Place have any available units?
651 Angelus Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 Angelus Place have?
Some of 651 Angelus Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Angelus Place currently offering any rent specials?
651 Angelus Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Angelus Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 Angelus Place is pet friendly.
Does 651 Angelus Place offer parking?
Yes, 651 Angelus Place offers parking.
Does 651 Angelus Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 Angelus Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Angelus Place have a pool?
No, 651 Angelus Place does not have a pool.
Does 651 Angelus Place have accessible units?
No, 651 Angelus Place does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Angelus Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Angelus Place does not have units with dishwashers.
