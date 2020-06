650 Rose Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Rose Ave Townhouse, South of Lincoln



HIGH CEILINGS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, A PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK, BALCONY, FIREPLACE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, PANTRY/LAUNDRY ROOM, SKYLIGHTS, EACH BEDROOM HAS IT'S OWN BATH PLUS A POWDER ROOM IN LIVING AREA. THERE ARE 2 PARKING SPACES AND ONLY THREE OTHER UNITS IN THE BUILDING. THE PROPERTY IS SOUTH OF LINCOLN, A BLOCK FROM GROUNDWORKS FOR YOUR MORNING COFFEE AND WALK TO WHOLE FOODS, MAIN ST, AND THE BEACH! GREAT UNIT, GREAT AREA.NO SIGN ON PROPERTY.

