6457 Deep Dell Place, Los Angeles, CA 90068 Hollywood United
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Huge Multi Level Hollywood Hills Home with Pool and Deck for Rent - Beautiful Hollywood Dell home with 6 large bedrooms / 9 baths in this Contemporary Mediterranean 9000 Sq Ft home! Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom and fireplace. Master bedroom with his and hers closets and a spa like bathroom with vanity area. High ceilings throughout home and skylight for plenty of natural light. Chefs kitchen that leads to the outdoor space and aquarium style pool. Spiral staircase leading to multiple floors in the home. Rooftop deck with canyon and city views of Los Angeles. Movie theater and full wet bar. Lease listing price is for unfurnished
(RLNE4779092)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6457 Deep Dell Pl. have any available units?
6457 Deep Dell Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.