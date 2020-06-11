All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6457 Deep Dell Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6457 Deep Dell Pl.
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

6457 Deep Dell Pl.

6457 Deep Dell Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6457 Deep Dell Place, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Huge Multi Level Hollywood Hills Home with Pool and Deck for Rent - Beautiful Hollywood Dell home with 6 large bedrooms / 9 baths in this Contemporary Mediterranean 9000
Sq Ft home! Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom and fireplace. Master bedroom with his and hers closets and a spa like bathroom with vanity area. High ceilings throughout home and skylight for plenty of natural light. Chefs kitchen that leads to the outdoor space and aquarium style pool. Spiral staircase leading to multiple floors in the home. Rooftop deck with canyon and city views of Los Angeles. Movie theater and full wet bar.
Lease listing price is for unfurnished

(RLNE4779092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6457 Deep Dell Pl. have any available units?
6457 Deep Dell Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6457 Deep Dell Pl. have?
Some of 6457 Deep Dell Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6457 Deep Dell Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
6457 Deep Dell Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6457 Deep Dell Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6457 Deep Dell Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 6457 Deep Dell Pl. offer parking?
No, 6457 Deep Dell Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 6457 Deep Dell Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6457 Deep Dell Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6457 Deep Dell Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 6457 Deep Dell Pl. has a pool.
Does 6457 Deep Dell Pl. have accessible units?
No, 6457 Deep Dell Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 6457 Deep Dell Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6457 Deep Dell Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College