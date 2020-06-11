6457 Deep Dell Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

Huge Multi Level Hollywood Hills Home with Pool and Deck for Rent - Beautiful Hollywood Dell home with 6 large bedrooms / 9 baths in this Contemporary Mediterranean 9000

Sq Ft home! Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom and fireplace. Master bedroom with his and hers closets and a spa like bathroom with vanity area. High ceilings throughout home and skylight for plenty of natural light. Chefs kitchen that leads to the outdoor space and aquarium style pool. Spiral staircase leading to multiple floors in the home. Rooftop deck with canyon and city views of Los Angeles. Movie theater and full wet bar.

Lease listing price is for unfurnished



