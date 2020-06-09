645 W West 9th Street Street

Amenities

Beautiful DTLA loft directly across from Pershing Square with amazing city views. Just a few blocks from LA LIVE and the STAPLE CENTER. This gem includes One bedroom and one bathroom. Beautifully updated kitchen and the Dining/Living area is spacious. The Dining and Living Area looks out to the city. Office area has built ins with ample storage. Includes Washer and Dryer Upgraded bathroom. Freshly painted throughout. Small pets allowed with a pet deposit. Community area includes pool and movieroom.