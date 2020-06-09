All apartments in Los Angeles
645 W West 9th Street Street

645 W 9th St · No Longer Available
Location

645 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful DTLA loft directly across from Pershing Square with amazing city views. Just a few blocks from LA LIVE and the STAPLE CENTER. This gem includes One bedroom and one bathroom. Beautifully updated kitchen and the Dining/Living area is spacious. The Dining and Living Area looks out to the city. Office area has built ins with ample storage. Includes Washer and Dryer Upgraded bathroom. Freshly painted throughout. Small pets allowed with a pet deposit. Community area includes pool and movieroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 W West 9th Street Street have any available units?
645 W West 9th Street Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 W West 9th Street Street have?
Some of 645 W West 9th Street Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 W West 9th Street Street currently offering any rent specials?
645 W West 9th Street Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 W West 9th Street Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 W West 9th Street Street is pet friendly.
Does 645 W West 9th Street Street offer parking?
No, 645 W West 9th Street Street does not offer parking.
Does 645 W West 9th Street Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 W West 9th Street Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 W West 9th Street Street have a pool?
Yes, 645 W West 9th Street Street has a pool.
Does 645 W West 9th Street Street have accessible units?
No, 645 W West 9th Street Street does not have accessible units.
Does 645 W West 9th Street Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 W West 9th Street Street does not have units with dishwashers.
