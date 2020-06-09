645 W West 9th Street Street

645 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Downtown Los Angeles
Beautiful DTLA loft directly across from Pershing Square with amazing city views. Just a few blocks from LA LIVE and the STAPLE CENTER. This gem includes One bedroom and one bathroom. Beautifully updated kitchen and the Dining/Living area is spacious. The Dining and Living Area looks out to the city. Office area has built ins with ample storage. Includes Washer and Dryer Upgraded bathroom. Freshly painted throughout. Small pets allowed with a pet deposit. Community area includes pool and movieroom.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Parking Details: None.
