All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6448 Whitaker Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6448 Whitaker Avenue
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:35 AM

6448 Whitaker Avenue

6448 Whitaker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6448 Whitaker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly remodeled and expanded single-family home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 1,300 + square feet of amazing living space and offers a modern open floor plan tastefully completed with attention to detail. New SPC vinyl flooring runs throughout the home complete with baseboard moldings. More notable upgrades include new HVAC, a new tankless water heater, new roof, recessed lighting, new sliding doors, windows and much more. Chefs kitchen and center-island open to the dining and family room. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, an amazing backsplash and shaker cabinets with plenty of room for storage. The first guest bed features and en suite with a ¾ bath. The 2nd guest bedroom is serviced by a newly updated full bathroom with new lighting fixtures, vanity and shower/tub combo. The Master bedroom was expanded to include a new en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Please note, this lease is for the Main house only. The garage was converted to a 1 bed 1 bath guest house and will be rented separately or together for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6448 Whitaker Avenue have any available units?
6448 Whitaker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6448 Whitaker Avenue have?
Some of 6448 Whitaker Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6448 Whitaker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6448 Whitaker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6448 Whitaker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6448 Whitaker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6448 Whitaker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6448 Whitaker Avenue offers parking.
Does 6448 Whitaker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6448 Whitaker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6448 Whitaker Avenue have a pool?
No, 6448 Whitaker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6448 Whitaker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6448 Whitaker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6448 Whitaker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6448 Whitaker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College