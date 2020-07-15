6448 Whitaker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This newly remodeled and expanded single-family home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 1,300 + square feet of amazing living space and offers a modern open floor plan tastefully completed with attention to detail. New SPC vinyl flooring runs throughout the home complete with baseboard moldings. More notable upgrades include new HVAC, a new tankless water heater, new roof, recessed lighting, new sliding doors, windows and much more. Chefs kitchen and center-island open to the dining and family room. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, an amazing backsplash and shaker cabinets with plenty of room for storage. The first guest bed features and en suite with a ¾ bath. The 2nd guest bedroom is serviced by a newly updated full bathroom with new lighting fixtures, vanity and shower/tub combo. The Master bedroom was expanded to include a new en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Please note, this lease is for the Main house only. The garage was converted to a 1 bed 1 bath guest house and will be rented separately or together for an additional fee.