6431 DIX Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautifully remodeled, furnished or unfurnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in one of the greatest locations of Hollywood. Hardwood floors throughout the home with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and tiled backsplash. Open floor plan throughout with high vault ceilings in the living area and dining space with a bar perfect for entertaining. Front and back yard are lusciously landscaped with lots of privacy and a barbecue area. Washer and dryer are on-site. STREET PERMIT PARKING ONLY, NO GARAGE NOPETS