Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:47 PM

6431 DIX Street

6431 W Dix St · No Longer Available
Location

6431 W Dix St, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautifully remodeled, furnished or unfurnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in one of the greatest locations of Hollywood. Hardwood floors throughout the home with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and tiled backsplash. Open floor plan throughout with high vault ceilings in the living area and dining space with a bar perfect for entertaining. Front and back yard are lusciously landscaped with lots of privacy and a barbecue area. Washer and dryer are on-site. STREET PERMIT PARKING ONLY, NO GARAGE NOPETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6431 DIX Street have any available units?
6431 DIX Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6431 DIX Street have?
Some of 6431 DIX Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6431 DIX Street currently offering any rent specials?
6431 DIX Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6431 DIX Street pet-friendly?
No, 6431 DIX Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6431 DIX Street offer parking?
Yes, 6431 DIX Street offers parking.
Does 6431 DIX Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6431 DIX Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6431 DIX Street have a pool?
No, 6431 DIX Street does not have a pool.
Does 6431 DIX Street have accessible units?
No, 6431 DIX Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6431 DIX Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6431 DIX Street has units with dishwashers.
