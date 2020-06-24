All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2019 at 6:25 AM

6421 Franrivers Avenue

6421 N Franrivers Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6421 N Franrivers Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful house for lease in West Hills!!! Open floor plan with a good size living room!!! The fourth bedroom has turned into a space that could be used as a formal dining room or a Den!!!Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms!!!Good size bedrooms!!!Attached garage with direct access to the house!!!Close to 101 Freeway!!!El Camino School District!!!Available to move-in now!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 Franrivers Avenue have any available units?
6421 Franrivers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6421 Franrivers Avenue have?
Some of 6421 Franrivers Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 Franrivers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Franrivers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Franrivers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6421 Franrivers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6421 Franrivers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6421 Franrivers Avenue offers parking.
Does 6421 Franrivers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 Franrivers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Franrivers Avenue have a pool?
No, 6421 Franrivers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Franrivers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6421 Franrivers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Franrivers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6421 Franrivers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
