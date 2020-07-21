All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

6407 LINDENHURST Avenue

6407 Lindenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6407 Lindenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARMING SPANISH HOME IN PRIME BEVERLY GROVE! This lovely residence features a light and bright living room with decorative mantel and picture window, an expansive, remodeled center-island kitchen with granite counters, double ovens, tons of counter and cabinet space, and all appliances, including a washer and dryer. There is a sliding glass door with access to the rear trellis-covered patio and a large, private backyard. The master bathroom offers a separate tub and shower with granite counters and the guest bathroom also has granite counters. The home also offers central AC, recessed lighting and a detached, two-car garage. Centrally located on a beautiful street in close proximity to Third Street, the Grove and in the Hancock Park Elementary school district, this wonderful home will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue have any available units?
6407 LINDENHURST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue have?
Some of 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6407 LINDENHURST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue offers parking.
Does 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue have a pool?
No, 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6407 LINDENHURST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
