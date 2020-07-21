6407 LINDENHURST Avenue

Amenities

CHARMING SPANISH HOME IN PRIME BEVERLY GROVE! This lovely residence features a light and bright living room with decorative mantel and picture window, an expansive, remodeled center-island kitchen with granite counters, double ovens, tons of counter and cabinet space, and all appliances, including a washer and dryer. There is a sliding glass door with access to the rear trellis-covered patio and a large, private backyard. The master bathroom offers a separate tub and shower with granite counters and the guest bathroom also has granite counters. The home also offers central AC, recessed lighting and a detached, two-car garage. Centrally located on a beautiful street in close proximity to Third Street, the Grove and in the Hancock Park Elementary school district, this wonderful home will go fast!