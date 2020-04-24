All apartments in Los Angeles
6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood

6401 N Denny Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6401 N Denny Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Space

The house will fit easily 6 people and more if you need to sleep on the extra bed.

Has a very large back yard that you can use for barbecue parties or have your kids or pets run around in it or sit out side in the sun

Very good locution ,near all the best attractions in LA very nice house for an amazing vacation !

3 bedrooms one bathroom great and big yard !!!

We renovated the house is brand new! we have 2 bedrooms with a queen size beds and one bedroom with 2 single beds outside the house there is washer/dryer.

we have a great big private courtyard.

and its in north Hollywood, great area !!!

This Beautiful home is:

3 Minutes to Universal Studios

10 Minutes to Hollywood

15 Minutes to Beverly Hills & Getty Museum

30 Minutes to Santa Monica Pier & Beach - 45 to Disneyland.

Easy access to the freeway : 101 and 170 and 134 and 5 and

5 min from Ventura Blvd

Guest Access

You will have access to all parts of the house.

I will try to greet you in but all our assets have electronic key doors so you can get in at any time as long as you get the code to enter.

You will have access to our cell phone and you can text or call at any time for service.

The Neighborhood

The house is in north Hollywood area.

Just next to all the best area.

Very quiet and nice street.

You can drive to Ventura Blvd and have great shopping experience. Discount items are a lot.

3 miles away from Universal Studios 5 Miles away from FWY 405 and 101 and 170

Getting around

The house is in north Hollywood area.

Just next to Universal Studios

Very quiet and nice street.

You can drive to Ventura Blvd and have great shopping experience.

Other Things to Note

we doing parties, and we working with film company

but please notes, if you want to do party or shooting you should ask me before you book the house its a different price and we need to discuss about that

thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood have any available units?
6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood have?
Some of 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood is pet friendly.
Does 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood offer parking?
No, 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood does not offer parking.
Does 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood have a pool?
No, 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood does not have a pool.
Does 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood have accessible units?
No, 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood have units with dishwashers?
No, 6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood does not have units with dishwashers.
