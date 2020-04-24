6401 Denny Ave North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Space



The house will fit easily 6 people and more if you need to sleep on the extra bed.



Has a very large back yard that you can use for barbecue parties or have your kids or pets run around in it or sit out side in the sun



Very good locution ,near all the best attractions in LA very nice house for an amazing vacation !



3 bedrooms one bathroom great and big yard !!!



We renovated the house is brand new! we have 2 bedrooms with a queen size beds and one bedroom with 2 single beds outside the house there is washer/dryer.



we have a great big private courtyard.



and its in north Hollywood, great area !!!



This Beautiful home is:



3 Minutes to Universal Studios



10 Minutes to Hollywood



15 Minutes to Beverly Hills & Getty Museum



30 Minutes to Santa Monica Pier & Beach - 45 to Disneyland.



Easy access to the freeway : 101 and 170 and 134 and 5 and



5 min from Ventura Blvd



Guest Access



You will have access to all parts of the house.



I will try to greet you in but all our assets have electronic key doors so you can get in at any time as long as you get the code to enter.



You will have access to our cell phone and you can text or call at any time for service.



The Neighborhood



The house is in north Hollywood area.



Just next to all the best area.



Very quiet and nice street.



You can drive to Ventura Blvd and have great shopping experience. Discount items are a lot.



3 miles away from Universal Studios 5 Miles away from FWY 405 and 101 and 170



Other Things to Note



we doing parties, and we working with film company



but please notes, if you want to do party or shooting you should ask me before you book the house its a different price and we need to discuss about that



thank you