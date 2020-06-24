6384 Rodgerton Drive

Amenities

This enormous walled and gated compound in Hollywood Hills East encompasses nearly 25,000 sq. ft. - street to street. Meandering walkways crisscross the lushly landscaped grounds and a guest house that resembles a hunting lodge adds to this propertys already fantastic charm. The existing 2,100 sq. ft. old world home (main house) with the Hollywood sign in the background is reminiscent of old Hollywood history. Master bedroom is 800 sq. feet. The detached guest house, the gazebo, the multiple terraced gardens and forest on the ground with city views together offers an unusual vacation experience in the heart of the City of Los Angeles. Minimum 14 nights.