Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This well-located Pacific Palisades home has spectacular ocean views, is light and bright, has three-bedrooms and two bathrooms, a large living room, dining area, hardwood floors, and a grassy, fenced backyard. There's also a shady front patio, perfect for al fresco dining. Easy access to shops, schools, and the beach. Live the great lifestyle the Palisades offers.