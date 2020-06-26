All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

635 North FORMOSA Avenue

635 N Formosa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

635 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Fabulous newly constructed two story ADU in one of the hippest areas around Melrose Ave. Completed in 2019, this 1200 sqft 2bed 2.5bath stand alone house features wide plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, built in audio system, Nest system, and french doors that lead to a wood deck and private back yard area. Open concept living room, kitchen, and dining room round out the main floor along with a powder room. Two on-suite bedrooms are located on the second floor including a master with a walk in closet. In-unit W/D also on the second floor, as well as a small den that can be used as an office or flex space. Flooded with natural light throughout, this beautiful home is equip with central heat and air, plenty of storage, and a private two car garage. Bonus views of the Hollywood sign from master bedroom. Small pet possible, contact list agent for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 North FORMOSA Avenue have any available units?
635 North FORMOSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 North FORMOSA Avenue have?
Some of 635 North FORMOSA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 North FORMOSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
635 North FORMOSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 North FORMOSA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 North FORMOSA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 635 North FORMOSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 635 North FORMOSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 635 North FORMOSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 North FORMOSA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 North FORMOSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 635 North FORMOSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 635 North FORMOSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 635 North FORMOSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 635 North FORMOSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 North FORMOSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
