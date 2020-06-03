6348 Primrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning brand new contemporary duplex for lease nestled in the base of the Hollywood hills. Designed and built by Giraffe, the sleek turnkey home has 1950 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open concept main living space includes a large balcony, a fireplace and a gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and Samsung stainless-steel appliances. High ceilings, recessed lighting and oak wood floors throughout and a beautiful staircase that leads you to all of the bedrooms. Master bedroom has a balcony with mountain views along with an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. The home is complete with backyard with mature landscaping, a 2-car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer included.



Centrally located to Hollywood, Los Feliz and many other desirable neighborhoods with nightlife, trendy shops and restaurants within walking distance. Close to the 101 Freeway and all the Burbank studios.