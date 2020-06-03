All apartments in Los Angeles
6348 Primrose

6348 Primrose Avenue · (818) 389-7800
Location

6348 Primrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning brand new contemporary duplex for lease nestled in the base of the Hollywood hills. Designed and built by Giraffe, the sleek turnkey home has 1950 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open concept main living space includes a large balcony, a fireplace and a gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and Samsung stainless-steel appliances. High ceilings, recessed lighting and oak wood floors throughout and a beautiful staircase that leads you to all of the bedrooms. Master bedroom has a balcony with mountain views along with an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. The home is complete with backyard with mature landscaping, a 2-car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer included.

Centrally located to Hollywood, Los Feliz and many other desirable neighborhoods with nightlife, trendy shops and restaurants within walking distance. Close to the 101 Freeway and all the Burbank studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6348 Primrose have any available units?
6348 Primrose has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6348 Primrose have?
Some of 6348 Primrose's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6348 Primrose currently offering any rent specials?
6348 Primrose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6348 Primrose pet-friendly?
No, 6348 Primrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6348 Primrose offer parking?
Yes, 6348 Primrose does offer parking.
Does 6348 Primrose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6348 Primrose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6348 Primrose have a pool?
No, 6348 Primrose does not have a pool.
Does 6348 Primrose have accessible units?
No, 6348 Primrose does not have accessible units.
Does 6348 Primrose have units with dishwashers?
No, 6348 Primrose does not have units with dishwashers.
