Los Angeles, CA
6348 COLGATE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6348 COLGATE Avenue

6348 Colgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6348 Colgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Supremely charming 2sty character Spanish. Newly renovated while maintaining authentic detail. Brand-new designer-influenced kitchen and baths. Sunlit rooms with gleaming wood floors. Dramatic 2sty entry with sweeping staircase. Spacious formal living and dining rooms. Separate family room. 2 generous bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. Fantastic as-new outdoor guest unit with kitchen/great room/sleeping area, and bath. Separate 2 car garage along with lush lawns in the rear yard. Intensely classic curb appeal on preferred road moments from world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment. No subletting of the premises or any portion thereof for any reason whatsoever.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6348 COLGATE Avenue have any available units?
6348 COLGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6348 COLGATE Avenue have?
Some of 6348 COLGATE Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6348 COLGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6348 COLGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6348 COLGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6348 COLGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6348 COLGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6348 COLGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6348 COLGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6348 COLGATE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6348 COLGATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6348 COLGATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6348 COLGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6348 COLGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6348 COLGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6348 COLGATE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
