6348 COLGATE Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Supremely charming 2sty character Spanish. Newly renovated while maintaining authentic detail. Brand-new designer-influenced kitchen and baths. Sunlit rooms with gleaming wood floors. Dramatic 2sty entry with sweeping staircase. Spacious formal living and dining rooms. Separate family room. 2 generous bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. Fantastic as-new outdoor guest unit with kitchen/great room/sleeping area, and bath. Separate 2 car garage along with lush lawns in the rear yard. Intensely classic curb appeal on preferred road moments from world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment. No subletting of the premises or any portion thereof for any reason whatsoever.