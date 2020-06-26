All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

6343 West 82ND Street

6343 West 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6343 West 82nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Charming updated single family home available for lease in desirable South Kentwood/Silicon Beach neighborhood. You'll be enchanted by this this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with garden entry lined with hydrangea's and your very own lime tree at your front door. The front porch is a perfect place to to relax and enjoy the summer ocean breezes. This truly is the epitome of California living. Inside a spacious, light and bright living room, eating area, updated kitchen with breakfast bar and family room that opens to your own garden area perfect for summer BBQ season! Other amenities include plantation shutters, washer/dryer, ceiling fans and the Pacific Ocean a short bike ride away! Near Playa Vista, LAX, LMU, El Segundo, the Marina and Manhattan beach, restaurants and shopping, everything you need just moments away. Utilities, internet and gardener included! Landlord lives in the ADU in rear of property separated with fence. Tenants will have access to rear yard and entire driveway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6343 West 82ND Street have any available units?
6343 West 82ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6343 West 82ND Street have?
Some of 6343 West 82ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6343 West 82ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
6343 West 82ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6343 West 82ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 6343 West 82ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6343 West 82ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 6343 West 82ND Street offers parking.
Does 6343 West 82ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6343 West 82ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6343 West 82ND Street have a pool?
No, 6343 West 82ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 6343 West 82ND Street have accessible units?
No, 6343 West 82ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6343 West 82ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6343 West 82ND Street has units with dishwashers.
