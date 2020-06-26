6343 West 82ND Street

Amenities

Charming updated single family home available for lease in desirable South Kentwood/Silicon Beach neighborhood. You'll be enchanted by this this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with garden entry lined with hydrangea's and your very own lime tree at your front door. The front porch is a perfect place to to relax and enjoy the summer ocean breezes. This truly is the epitome of California living. Inside a spacious, light and bright living room, eating area, updated kitchen with breakfast bar and family room that opens to your own garden area perfect for summer BBQ season! Other amenities include plantation shutters, washer/dryer, ceiling fans and the Pacific Ocean a short bike ride away! Near Playa Vista, LAX, LMU, El Segundo, the Marina and Manhattan beach, restaurants and shopping, everything you need just moments away. Utilities, internet and gardener included! Landlord lives in the ADU in rear of property separated with fence. Tenants will have access to rear yard and entire driveway