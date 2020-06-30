6337 Bellaire Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Don't let the size fool you! This cozy home has the perfect lay out, making it feel spacious and bright. There is an abundance of closet space with custom built-in closets throughout the home. The pampering master suite is newly built and the detached garage is used as a guest house with a kitchen and bath. The backyard is the perfect spot for entertaining, with tons of open space a cabana and outdoor kitchen ideal for BBQs. This is the perfect move in ready home for any family

The neighborhood is surrounded by great schools, houses of worship, upcoming shopping and leisure centers, and parks!