All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6337 Bellaire Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6337 Bellaire Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:47 PM

6337 Bellaire Avenue

6337 Bellaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6337 Bellaire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Don't let the size fool you! This cozy home has the perfect lay out, making it feel spacious and bright. There is an abundance of closet space with custom built-in closets throughout the home. The pampering master suite is newly built and the detached garage is used as a guest house with a kitchen and bath. The backyard is the perfect spot for entertaining, with tons of open space a cabana and outdoor kitchen ideal for BBQs. This is the perfect move in ready home for any family
The neighborhood is surrounded by great schools, houses of worship, upcoming shopping and leisure centers, and parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6337 Bellaire Avenue have any available units?
6337 Bellaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6337 Bellaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6337 Bellaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 Bellaire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6337 Bellaire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6337 Bellaire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6337 Bellaire Avenue offers parking.
Does 6337 Bellaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6337 Bellaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 Bellaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 6337 Bellaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6337 Bellaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6337 Bellaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 Bellaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6337 Bellaire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6337 Bellaire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6337 Bellaire Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College