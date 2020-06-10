6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Located on a quiet residential street, 6333 Lexington is a great place to live! The entire building has recently been renovated and the units feature a modern look. It is centrally located in Hollywood and within walking distance to Trader Joes, the Arclight, and a ton of great shopping and restaurants. Theres always plenty to do and a lot going on close by.



This large apartment has hardwood floors, tons of closet space, a spacious remodeled kitchen with a dishwasher and granite countertops, and air conditioning. This unit features a huge balcony. It also includes two remodeled bathrooms and TWO PARKING SPOTS!



The complex also features gated entry, assigned parking, onsite laundry and a pool.



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.



***TEXT*** 805 452 1431 and come take a look today!



We are a quiet community and dont allow pets.



