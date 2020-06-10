All apartments in Los Angeles
6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306

6333 W Lexington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6333 W Lexington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
Located on a quiet residential street, 6333 Lexington is a great place to live! The entire building has recently been renovated and the units feature a modern look. It is centrally located in Hollywood and within walking distance to Trader Joes, the Arclight, and a ton of great shopping and restaurants. Theres always plenty to do and a lot going on close by.

This large apartment has hardwood floors, tons of closet space, a spacious remodeled kitchen with a dishwasher and granite countertops, and air conditioning. This unit features a huge balcony. It also includes two remodeled bathrooms and TWO PARKING SPOTS!

The complex also features gated entry, assigned parking, onsite laundry and a pool.

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.

***TEXT*** 805 452 1431 and come take a look today!

We are a quiet community and dont allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4920903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 have any available units?
6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 have?
Some of 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 currently offering any rent specials?
6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 is pet friendly.
Does 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 offer parking?
Yes, 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 offers parking.
Does 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 have a pool?
Yes, 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 has a pool.
Does 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 have accessible units?
No, 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 306 has units with dishwashers.
