631 Las Lomas Avenue
Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:09 AM

631 Las Lomas Avenue

631 Las Lomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

631 Las Lomas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
new construction
Property can be leased furnished for $11,500 or unfurnished $11,000. Contemporary Perfection! Like stepping into Dwell Magazine. Connected w/nature from every expansive vista, this hi-end masterpiece delights the soul/excites the senses w/its exceptional design detail. A magnificent modern living space where the open kitchen/great-room is central to communal activities, plus there is a quiet media room providing the ultimate retreat. Top-of-line gourmet dream kitchen w/ Viking appliances+fabulous custom European cabinetry. Sleek/sensuous surfaces thruout: warm wood wide-plank, oil-sealed French oak floors/Calacatta Blanco quartz counters/amazing over-sized Fleetwood openable glass walls. Grassy front +private rear lawns+Ipe deck w/glass+stainless steel framed banister+balconies create a sensational environment for entertaining or play, as well as inspired relaxation. / Peaceful/friendly Las Lomas neighborhood/velvety mountains w/glorious greenbelt overlooking magical Las Pulgas Canyon. Property is available fully furnished straight away, home is fully equipped with solar providing very low utility bills. Only a 5 minute walk from The Village. All utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Las Lomas Avenue have any available units?
631 Las Lomas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 Las Lomas Avenue have?
Some of 631 Las Lomas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Las Lomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
631 Las Lomas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Las Lomas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 631 Las Lomas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 631 Las Lomas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 631 Las Lomas Avenue offers parking.
Does 631 Las Lomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Las Lomas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Las Lomas Avenue have a pool?
No, 631 Las Lomas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 631 Las Lomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 631 Las Lomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Las Lomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Las Lomas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
