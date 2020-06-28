631 Las Lomas Avenue

Amenities

Property can be leased furnished for $11,500 or unfurnished $11,000. Contemporary Perfection! Like stepping into Dwell Magazine. Connected w/nature from every expansive vista, this hi-end masterpiece delights the soul/excites the senses w/its exceptional design detail. A magnificent modern living space where the open kitchen/great-room is central to communal activities, plus there is a quiet media room providing the ultimate retreat. Top-of-line gourmet dream kitchen w/ Viking appliances+fabulous custom European cabinetry. Sleek/sensuous surfaces thruout: warm wood wide-plank, oil-sealed French oak floors/Calacatta Blanco quartz counters/amazing over-sized Fleetwood openable glass walls. Grassy front +private rear lawns+Ipe deck w/glass+stainless steel framed banister+balconies create a sensational environment for entertaining or play, as well as inspired relaxation. / Peaceful/friendly Las Lomas neighborhood/velvety mountains w/glorious greenbelt overlooking magical Las Pulgas Canyon. Property is available fully furnished straight away, home is fully equipped with solar providing very low utility bills. Only a 5 minute walk from The Village. All utilities included.