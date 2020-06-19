629 W 58th St

Amenities

Brand new renovated 3 bed 1bath house - Property Id: 257049



Beautiful. Single family house for rent. front FURNITURE NOT INCLUDED. Ready for immediate move in. all newly renovated. Charming, newly remodeled duplex. Front unit features three large bedrooms, one bathroom, all new flooring throughout the entire home, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, new bathroom, tile and double sink. New electrical, windows, paint, plumbing, stove, fixtures and garage doors

No Pets Allowed



