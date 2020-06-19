All apartments in Los Angeles
629 W 58th St

629 West 58th Street · (732) 682-7322
Location

629 West 58th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new renovated 3 bed 1bath house - Property Id: 257049

Beautiful. Single family house for rent. front FURNITURE NOT INCLUDED. Ready for immediate move in. all newly renovated. Charming, newly remodeled duplex. Front unit features three large bedrooms, one bathroom, all new flooring throughout the entire home, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, new bathroom, tile and double sink. New electrical, windows, paint, plumbing, stove, fixtures and garage doors
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257049
Property Id 257049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5687700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 W 58th St have any available units?
629 W 58th St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 W 58th St have?
Some of 629 W 58th St's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 W 58th St currently offering any rent specials?
629 W 58th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 W 58th St pet-friendly?
No, 629 W 58th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 629 W 58th St offer parking?
Yes, 629 W 58th St does offer parking.
Does 629 W 58th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 W 58th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 W 58th St have a pool?
No, 629 W 58th St does not have a pool.
Does 629 W 58th St have accessible units?
No, 629 W 58th St does not have accessible units.
Does 629 W 58th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 W 58th St does not have units with dishwashers.
