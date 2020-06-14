6261 Primrose Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***



Chic and sophisticated modern Hollywood Hills home located on a secluded street with A-list celebrity neighbors. Be the first to live in this contemporary home with brand new modern furniture. Dual master bedrooms sharing a bathroom and the main master offering a large dressing area and private balcony with epic sunsets & view of the Hollywood Hills. This contemporary Hollywood modern oasis is private and ideally located just minutes from the heart of Hollywood's Sunset Blvd and the valley's Ventura Blvd with easy access to classic Hollywood dining and entertainment. It is also perfect for Industry clients as it is located minutes away from studios. This is indeed the perfect getaway for the people looking for a turnkey entertainer house or private retreat. Contact Ceylan Tecimer 949-500-9045

Contact us to schedule a showing.