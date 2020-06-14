All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
6261 Primrose Avenue
Last updated May 25 2019 at 12:09 AM

6261 Primrose Avenue

6261 Primrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6261 Primrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Chic and sophisticated modern Hollywood Hills home located on a secluded street with A-list celebrity neighbors. Be the first to live in this contemporary home with brand new modern furniture. Dual master bedrooms sharing a bathroom and the main master offering a large dressing area and private balcony with epic sunsets & view of the Hollywood Hills. This contemporary Hollywood modern oasis is private and ideally located just minutes from the heart of Hollywood's Sunset Blvd and the valley's Ventura Blvd with easy access to classic Hollywood dining and entertainment. It is also perfect for Industry clients as it is located minutes away from studios. This is indeed the perfect getaway for the people looking for a turnkey entertainer house or private retreat. Contact Ceylan Tecimer 949-500-9045
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6261 Primrose Avenue have any available units?
6261 Primrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6261 Primrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6261 Primrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6261 Primrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6261 Primrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6261 Primrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 6261 Primrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6261 Primrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6261 Primrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6261 Primrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 6261 Primrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6261 Primrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6261 Primrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6261 Primrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6261 Primrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6261 Primrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6261 Primrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
