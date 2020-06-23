All apartments in Los Angeles
6255 Elmer Ave
6255 Elmer Ave

6255 N Elmer Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6255 N Elmer Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely, Spacious 4 BD 2 BATH POOL home on Beautiful sweeping corner lot! - Lovely and spacious 4 bedrooms 2 Bath pool home on huge sweeping corner lot! Enter to large living room with rock fireplace, Open floor plan with Eat In remodeled kitchen including granite countertops, Dishwasher and breakfast bar. Theres Stainless fridge and washer and dryer in laundry area. Cute courtyard right off kitchen looks like little English garden. Old world charm, Home has original rustic style hardwood flooring throughout. Enormous family room plus bonus room with pitched ceilings and open wood beams. Bonus room has fireplace and newer tile floors. Master bedroom has own bathroom. There are plenty of storage closets throughout. Sliding doors open up to a beautiful backyard including covered patio, sparkling pool, BBQ, storage shed and more. There is plenty of street parking and driveway parking but no garage. Close to shopping, schools etc.
House Amenities
Pool
Fireplace
Central A/C
Granite Countertops
Oven, Stove, Dishwasher
Refrigerator/ Washer/Dryer
WOOD/Tile Flooring
Bonus rooms (2)
Fully fenced front and back yards

Property Professionally leased and Managed by LRS
Deposit based on OAC
Small pet will be considered with additional deposit
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com
REALTOR SFR | DRE # 01800230
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4628521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6255 Elmer Ave have any available units?
6255 Elmer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6255 Elmer Ave have?
Some of 6255 Elmer Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6255 Elmer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6255 Elmer Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6255 Elmer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6255 Elmer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6255 Elmer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6255 Elmer Ave does offer parking.
Does 6255 Elmer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6255 Elmer Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6255 Elmer Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6255 Elmer Ave has a pool.
Does 6255 Elmer Ave have accessible units?
No, 6255 Elmer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6255 Elmer Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6255 Elmer Ave has units with dishwashers.
