6255 Elmer Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely, Spacious 4 BD 2 BATH POOL home on Beautiful sweeping corner lot! - Lovely and spacious 4 bedrooms 2 Bath pool home on huge sweeping corner lot! Enter to large living room with rock fireplace, Open floor plan with Eat In remodeled kitchen including granite countertops, Dishwasher and breakfast bar. Theres Stainless fridge and washer and dryer in laundry area. Cute courtyard right off kitchen looks like little English garden. Old world charm, Home has original rustic style hardwood flooring throughout. Enormous family room plus bonus room with pitched ceilings and open wood beams. Bonus room has fireplace and newer tile floors. Master bedroom has own bathroom. There are plenty of storage closets throughout. Sliding doors open up to a beautiful backyard including covered patio, sparkling pool, BBQ, storage shed and more. There is plenty of street parking and driveway parking but no garage. Close to shopping, schools etc.

House Amenities

Pool

Fireplace

Central A/C

Granite Countertops

Oven, Stove, Dishwasher

Refrigerator/ Washer/Dryer

WOOD/Tile Flooring

Bonus rooms (2)

Fully fenced front and back yards



Property Professionally leased and Managed by LRS

Deposit based on OAC

Small pet will be considered with additional deposit

For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:

Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com

REALTOR SFR | DRE # 01800230

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE4628521)