Los Angeles, CA
6250 ETHEL Avenue
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

6250 ETHEL Avenue

6250 Ethel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6250 Ethel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Charming home newly remodeled in amazing location of Valley Glen! 3 bedroom 1 bath with tons of parking. 2 Car garage with at lease 4 uncovered spots in driveway. Home is gated and private. Guest house is occupied by a tenant and is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6250 ETHEL Avenue have any available units?
6250 ETHEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6250 ETHEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6250 ETHEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6250 ETHEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6250 ETHEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6250 ETHEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6250 ETHEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 6250 ETHEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6250 ETHEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6250 ETHEL Avenue have a pool?
No, 6250 ETHEL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6250 ETHEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6250 ETHEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6250 ETHEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6250 ETHEL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6250 ETHEL Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6250 ETHEL Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
