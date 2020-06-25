6250 Ethel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401 Greater Valley Glen
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This Charming home newly remodeled in amazing location of Valley Glen! 3 bedroom 1 bath with tons of parking. 2 Car garage with at lease 4 uncovered spots in driveway. Home is gated and private. Guest house is occupied by a tenant and is not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
