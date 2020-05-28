624 West AVENUE 46

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Picture-perfect Mt. Washington. A gentle staircase with succulents & jasmine leads the way to this special home. A bright living room adjoins a front sunroom/dining room/office with breathtaking city views, efficient & well-placed kitchen keeps you close to everything. Bedroom opens to a private patio perfect for outdoor dinner parties, updated bath along with a separate laundry room complete this hillside gem. The adventure begins as you venture onto the vast 6,000+ sq./ft lot with space for a fantasy urban farm complete with chicken coop (chickens not included). A poured-concrete patio with modern storage shed fits all your passions and is the perfect setting for city stargazing. 2-car garage provides plenty of space for parking or the ultimate workshop. Moments from vistas & trails, the Gold Line & the exciting rebirth of the York & Figueroa corridors. Please note this house is available starting June 21st; furnished or unfurnished.