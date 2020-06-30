All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
624 Veteran Avenue
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

624 Veteran Avenue

624 Veteran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

624 Veteran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1-Bed/1 Bath, In-Unit Laundry, Private Patio - Property Id: 250352

**SHORT TERM LEASE for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN **

Only a Few Blocks to UCLA Campus & the Shops in Westwood Village!

FURNISHED LARGE ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT with KITCHEN, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY & PRIVATE PATIO
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW UNTIL AUGUST 30, 2020

Extra Large ONE BEDROOM Apartment with Parking Included
Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout - In-Unit Washer & Dryer
Dishwasher with Heat & A/C - Large Living Room and Dining area
Private Patio. Lot's of Closet space
Rent includes ALL BEDROOM, DINING AND LIVING ROOM FURNITURE, Water and Assigned Carport Parking Spot
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250352
Property Id 250352

(RLNE5665187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Veteran Avenue have any available units?
624 Veteran Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Veteran Avenue have?
Some of 624 Veteran Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Veteran Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
624 Veteran Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Veteran Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Veteran Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 624 Veteran Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 624 Veteran Avenue offers parking.
Does 624 Veteran Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 Veteran Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Veteran Avenue have a pool?
No, 624 Veteran Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 624 Veteran Avenue have accessible units?
No, 624 Veteran Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Veteran Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Veteran Avenue has units with dishwashers.

