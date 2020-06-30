624 Veteran Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

1-Bed/1 Bath, In-Unit Laundry, Private Patio - Property Id: 250352



**SHORT TERM LEASE for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN **



Only a Few Blocks to UCLA Campus & the Shops in Westwood Village!



FURNISHED LARGE ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT with KITCHEN, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY & PRIVATE PATIO

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW UNTIL AUGUST 30, 2020



Extra Large ONE BEDROOM Apartment with Parking Included

Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout - In-Unit Washer & Dryer

Dishwasher with Heat & A/C - Large Living Room and Dining area

Private Patio. Lot's of Closet space

Rent includes ALL BEDROOM, DINING AND LIVING ROOM FURNITURE, Water and Assigned Carport Parking Spot

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250352

Property Id 250352



(RLNE5665187)