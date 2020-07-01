All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
624 SANTA CLARA Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

624 SANTA CLARA Avenue

624 Santa Clara Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

624 Santa Clara Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning California craftsman in Venice blends traditional and contemporary architecture with classic southern design. This home features spacious balconies, outdoor patios, European white oak flooring and monochromatic caesar stone countertops in a sprawling open kitchen with impressive cabinetry throughout. Discover three fireplaces and Marvin pocket sliding doors to embrace the indoor-outdoor theme of SoCal living. Upstairs you will find a serene master bedroom that leads to a private, covered, idyllic patio. A truly unique gem in the heart of Venice you must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue have any available units?
624 SANTA CLARA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue have?
Some of 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
624 SANTA CLARA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue offers parking.
Does 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue have a pool?
No, 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 SANTA CLARA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College