6232 Glen Airy Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Character two story home filled with style and class that is in wonderful Beachwood Canyon. This private and gated cottage was built in 1922. Perfect artists retreat brimming with unique details. Charming and gorgeous 2 bedrooms and 2 baths at the end of a cul-de-sac. English garden in the rear that oozes sophistication. Hardwood floors, kitchen with farmhouse sink and an O' Keefe and Merritt vintage stove, stainless steel appliances, dutch doors, breakfast banquette area, enclosed patio area, . High open beamed ceilings in the living room. A one car garage that has been converted to a studio. First time on the market in almost 38 years. This is the one that you have been waiting for.