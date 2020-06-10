All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:24 PM

6232 Glen Airy Street

6232 Glen Airy Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Hollywood United
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6232 Glen Airy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Character two story home filled with style and class that is in wonderful Beachwood Canyon. This private and gated cottage was built in 1922. Perfect artists retreat brimming with unique details. Charming and gorgeous 2 bedrooms and 2 baths at the end of a cul-de-sac. English garden in the rear that oozes sophistication. Hardwood floors, kitchen with farmhouse sink and an O' Keefe and Merritt vintage stove, stainless steel appliances, dutch doors, breakfast banquette area, enclosed patio area, . High open beamed ceilings in the living room. A one car garage that has been converted to a studio. First time on the market in almost 38 years. This is the one that you have been waiting for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 Glen Airy Street have any available units?
6232 Glen Airy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6232 Glen Airy Street have?
Some of 6232 Glen Airy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6232 Glen Airy Street currently offering any rent specials?
6232 Glen Airy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 Glen Airy Street pet-friendly?
No, 6232 Glen Airy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6232 Glen Airy Street offer parking?
Yes, 6232 Glen Airy Street offers parking.
Does 6232 Glen Airy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6232 Glen Airy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 Glen Airy Street have a pool?
No, 6232 Glen Airy Street does not have a pool.
Does 6232 Glen Airy Street have accessible units?
No, 6232 Glen Airy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 Glen Airy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6232 Glen Airy Street does not have units with dishwashers.

