Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

6230 Zelzah Avenue

6230 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6230 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home set in a Beautiful neighborhood! Located among Tree-lined streets in a wonderful pocket of Encino, this corner lot home features many amenities: Remodeled open floor plan perfect for entertaining or family gatherings! All bedrooms are large-sized w/ the Master bedroom having a bath en suite. Stone Fireplace and Wet Bar in family room, Open kitchen w/ granite counters in kitchen/baths/wet bar, new stainless steel appliances/faucets/fixtures, breakfast area, marble and hardwood floors, solar-blocking windows, copper plumbing throughout, and 2-car garage! Large front yard with nice front porch to relax, sipping your favorite beverage early in the morning or as the evening sets! Spacious backyard with fruit trees. Located close to shopping, the Metro Orange Line, Houses of Worship, and the Dog Park! Don't wait, make this beautiful retreat your own.
For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Zeev Perez - 818-445-6909 or perezeev@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 Zelzah Avenue have any available units?
6230 Zelzah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6230 Zelzah Avenue have?
Some of 6230 Zelzah Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6230 Zelzah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6230 Zelzah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 Zelzah Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6230 Zelzah Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6230 Zelzah Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6230 Zelzah Avenue offers parking.
Does 6230 Zelzah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 Zelzah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 Zelzah Avenue have a pool?
No, 6230 Zelzah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6230 Zelzah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6230 Zelzah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 Zelzah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 Zelzah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
