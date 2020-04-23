6230 Zelzah Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful home set in a Beautiful neighborhood! Located among Tree-lined streets in a wonderful pocket of Encino, this corner lot home features many amenities: Remodeled open floor plan perfect for entertaining or family gatherings! All bedrooms are large-sized w/ the Master bedroom having a bath en suite. Stone Fireplace and Wet Bar in family room, Open kitchen w/ granite counters in kitchen/baths/wet bar, new stainless steel appliances/faucets/fixtures, breakfast area, marble and hardwood floors, solar-blocking windows, copper plumbing throughout, and 2-car garage! Large front yard with nice front porch to relax, sipping your favorite beverage early in the morning or as the evening sets! Spacious backyard with fruit trees. Located close to shopping, the Metro Orange Line, Houses of Worship, and the Dog Park! Don't wait, make this beautiful retreat your own.

For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Zeev Perez - 818-445-6909 or perezeev@gmail.com